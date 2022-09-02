HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 50 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tobam raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $486.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $516.38 and a 200 day moving average of $533.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

