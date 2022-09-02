HM Payson & Co. Has $49,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 189.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.6 %

PWR opened at $139.10 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

