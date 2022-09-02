Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 137,774 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 534,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,736,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

