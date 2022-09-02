Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

