FORA Capital LLC Takes $449,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $90,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
