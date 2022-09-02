FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.