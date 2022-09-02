FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Honda Motor Price Performance
HMC opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
