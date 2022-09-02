FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

MRO stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

