Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 676.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 337,250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 981,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 735,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 269,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

JNJ stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.