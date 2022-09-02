Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

