D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,934,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DocuSign by 644.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 609,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,052,000 after acquiring an additional 352,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $55.70 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.87.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

