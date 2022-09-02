Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $25,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $39.79 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

