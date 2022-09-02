Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ciena updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,437,795.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 453,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 94,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 86,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.