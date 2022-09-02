CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,990 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 98,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $422.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

