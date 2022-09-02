CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,162 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of DRE stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

