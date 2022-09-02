CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 652,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 232,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.0 %

GXO opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

Insider Activity

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

