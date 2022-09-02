CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.