CI Investments Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

AZO stock opened at $2,145.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,189.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,066.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

