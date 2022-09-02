CI Investments Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PKI opened at $135.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

