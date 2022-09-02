CI Investments Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 764,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 436,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $32.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

