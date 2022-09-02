CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,031,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,273.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

