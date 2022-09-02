CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

