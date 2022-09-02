CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,753 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1,704.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $242.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

