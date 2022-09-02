Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $171.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

