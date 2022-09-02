Capital Management Associates NY Buys Shares of 325 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2,636.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 356,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,013,000 after purchasing an additional 113,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

