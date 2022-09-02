Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 107,383 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 500.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.16% of I-Mab worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 218,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $6.29 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

