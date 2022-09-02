Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,961 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

