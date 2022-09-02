Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.68.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.