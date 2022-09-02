Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 26,320 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,320 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Insider Activity

Duke Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $275,563.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,753.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

