Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Capital Fund Management S.A.’s Largest Position

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 601.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,982,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

