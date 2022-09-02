Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

