Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Donaldson worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Donaldson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Donaldson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCI opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

