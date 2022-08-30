Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a mixed rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.41.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.89 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

