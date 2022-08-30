Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.6 %

WVVI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a PE ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 0.79. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.