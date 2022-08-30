Veritable L.P. Has $439,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 978.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,492 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.66.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

