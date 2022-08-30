Veritable L.P. Has $358,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 2.8 %

Teradyne stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.