Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 359,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research upped their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE HXL opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

