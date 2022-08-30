Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $441.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.
FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.
FactSet Research Systems Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.
