Valeo SE Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Valeo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. The consensus estimate for Valeo’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Valeo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Valeo Trading Up 3.4 %

About Valeo

VLEEY opened at $9.46 on Monday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.