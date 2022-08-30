US Bancorp DE Sells 3,542 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,068,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in AMETEK by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after buying an additional 289,169 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

