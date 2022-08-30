Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Up 31.5% in August

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 17.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.