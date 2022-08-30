Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Travel + Leisure worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.