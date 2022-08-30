Trane Technologies plc (TT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on September 30th

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

TT opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.