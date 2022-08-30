Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $190.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.76.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.