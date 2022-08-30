TheStreet Lowers Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

WVVI stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.