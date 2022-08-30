TheStreet Downgrades Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Remark in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.41 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 192.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,355,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

