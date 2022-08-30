TheStreet Downgrades PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PhenixFIN Stock Down 3.4 %

PFX opened at $37.02 on Friday. PhenixFIN has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.38.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that PhenixFIN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhenixFIN Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PhenixFIN

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,818.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PhenixFIN stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of PhenixFIN as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

(Get Rating)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

