TheStreet Downgrades PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PhenixFIN Stock Down 3.4 %
PFX opened at $37.02 on Friday. PhenixFIN has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.38.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 57.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that PhenixFIN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PhenixFIN Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at PhenixFIN
In other PhenixFIN news, CEO David A. Lorber acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.90 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,818.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PhenixFIN stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of PhenixFIN as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.
About PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
