The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Friday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$98.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

