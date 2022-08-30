Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

