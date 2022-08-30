Terran Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.17 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $71.98 million and $4.17 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Terran Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00014958 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Terran Coin Profile
Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin.
Buying and Selling Terran Coin
