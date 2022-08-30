TClarke plc (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TClarke Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TClarke stock opened at GBX 152.44 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. TClarke has a 1 year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 186 ($2.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.36. The company has a market cap of £67.22 million and a P/E ratio of 728.57.

About TClarke

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

