TClarke plc (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TClarke Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TClarke stock opened at GBX 152.44 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. TClarke has a 1 year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 186 ($2.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.36. The company has a market cap of £67.22 million and a P/E ratio of 728.57.
About TClarke
